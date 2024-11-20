Pennsylvania leaders to launch campaign regarding mental health of new mothers

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania lawmakers are taking steps to improve the mental health of new mothers.
On Wednesday, officials announced a campaign to spread awareness.
Maternal mental health conditions are considered a leading cause of pregnancy-related deaths in Pennsylvania. For women of color, it's even higher.
Now, more support is on the way for new mothers as part of a new initiative -- Act 102.
It directs the state's Department of Health to create a public awareness campaign about the symptoms, side effects, and treatment for perinatal and post-partum depression.
