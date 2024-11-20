24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Pennsylvania leaders to launch campaign regarding mental health of new mothers

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, November 20, 2024 10:50PM
Pennsylvania to launch campaign regarding mental health of new mothers
Pennsylvania lawmakers are taking steps to improve the mental health of new mothers.

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania lawmakers are taking steps to improve the mental health of new mothers.

On Wednesday, officials announced a campaign to spread awareness.

Maternal mental health conditions are considered a leading cause of pregnancy-related deaths in Pennsylvania. For women of color, it's even higher.

Now, more support is on the way for new mothers as part of a new initiative -- Act 102.

It directs the state's Department of Health to create a public awareness campaign about the symptoms, side effects, and treatment for perinatal and post-partum depression.

Learn more about the new initiative in the video above.

Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW