Philadelphia teacher gets emotional sendoff after 52 years at St. Helena-Incarnation Catholic School

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was an emotional farewell for a teacher in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood.

After 52 years of teaching and impacting over 1,000 families at St. Helena-Incarnation Catholic School, Celeste Cline had her final school bell.

