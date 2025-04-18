24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Ridley Park delcares emergency with Crozer Health facing possible closure in Delaware County

Friday, April 18, 2025 1:39PM
RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (WPVI) -- Ridley Park, Delaware County, has declared an emergency with Crozer Health facing a possible closure.

The declaration gives officials the power to hire temporary workers and buy supplies needed for residents' well-being.

Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital could close this coming week.

Crozer serves hundreds of thousands of people in Delaware County.

A closure would impact not just residents but also add a strain on other medical facilities in the area.

