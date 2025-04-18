Ridley Park delcares emergency with Crozer Health facing possible closure in Delaware County

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (WPVI) -- Ridley Park, Delaware County, has declared an emergency with Crozer Health facing a possible closure.
The declaration gives officials the power to hire temporary workers and buy supplies needed for residents' well-being.
Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital could close this coming week.
Crozer serves hundreds of thousands of people in Delaware County.
A closure would impact not just residents but also add a strain on other medical facilities in the area.
