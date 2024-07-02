Police, firefighters, EMS crews in Delaware County awarded for saving man's life in Lowe's

BROOKHAVEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police, firefighters, and EMS crews in Brookhaven, Delaware County, worked together months ago to save a 22-year-old from cardiac arrest inside a Lowe's.

On Tuesday, they received citations at the Brookhaven Borough Council meeting.

The incident happened back on April 14.

Crews were called to the scene for reports of a cardiac arrest. At the store, officers found a man unresponsive on the ground.

Through their hard work, responders were able to restore the man's pulse in the store before rushing him to the hospital.

It took 11 people to save the man's life, authorities say.

Action News Photographer Dave Edwards has more on the heroic story in the video above.