What are the keys to winning the presidential debate in Philadelphia?

What will Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have to do in order to win Tuesday's presidential debate?

What will Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have to do in order to win Tuesday's presidential debate?

What will Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have to do in order to win Tuesday's presidential debate?

What will Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have to do in order to win Tuesday's presidential debate?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will face off for a presidential debate on Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

You can watch the debate live on 6abc.

RELATED: Harris-Trump presidential debate on 6abc: How to watch, what to know

Both could be seen as an incumbent, while both have reason to push that label on their opponent.

Action News anchor Matt O'Donnell spoke with two local politicians with experience on the debate stage as a candidate to see what they think: former Democratic Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter and Republican strategist Guy Ciarrocchi.

