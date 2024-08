Ramsey's family farm in Delaware donates crops to people in need

Stewart Ramsey and his son are tackling food insecurity in Delaware by designating a portion of their crops to donate to the Ministry of Caring.

Stewart Ramsey and his son are tackling food insecurity in Delaware by designating a portion of their crops to donate to the Ministry of Caring.

Stewart Ramsey and his son are tackling food insecurity in Delaware by designating a portion of their crops to donate to the Ministry of Caring.

Stewart Ramsey and his son are tackling food insecurity in Delaware by designating a portion of their crops to donate to the Ministry of Caring.

WILMINGTON, Delaware -- It started with some extra land, and a seed.

For Stewart Ramsey and his son, that seed grew a passion for giving back that never went away.

On their family farm, they designate a portion of their crops to donate to the Ministry of Caring in Wilmington, Delaware.

Their goods go on to make a big difference for those who need it.