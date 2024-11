Montgomery County shelter cares for dozens of dogs rescued from Bahamas

SKIPPACK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dozens of dogs rescued from the Bahamas are now being cared for at a Montgomery County shelter.

They were flown to Rylie's Rescue in Skippack, Pennsylvania, on Sunday.

Now, these furry friends are looking for their forever homes!

Action News Video Editor Lee Anne Kayati has more in the video above.