Top 6: Philadelphia staycation -- Part 2

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You don't have to go far to enjoy a little vacay in Philadelphia.

Action News' Jessica Boyington checked out more spots for a staycation in this week's Top 6.

THE FOUR SEASONS

You have no choice but to soak up the luxury that oozes out of every corner of the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Philadelphia. If you need more relaxation after a snooze in the clouds, book a visit to the spa, or spend some time in their heated pool, with gorgeous views of the city. The Sky High bar sits a breathtaking 60 floors up, so you'll need a ginger margarita to stop your ears from popping after the elevator ride. Downstairs is Vernick Fish, a high end and Modern oyster bar and one of the top rated restaurants in the area. They whipped me up the Primavera Sour, (mezcal, gin, Thai basil, lemon) and some buttery Sea Scallops a la Plancha (with little neck clams, crispy polenta, and charred corn).

THE RITTENHOUSE HOTEL

On the border of Philly's most popular park is the Rittenhouse Hotel. The rooms here boast views of Rittenhouse Square and all the people buzzing around it. Grab a brunch bite at Lacroix, head to the on site hair salon for a refresh, the pool for a swim, or the spa for some one on one with yourself. Grab a burger or a steak at the dimly lit Library Bar, and The Rittenhouse Old Fashioned to wash it down.

