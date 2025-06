Students accept diplomas at Girard College graduation ceremony

Students from Girard College were surrounded by family and friends for Wednesday's graduation ceremony.

FAIRMOUNT (WPVI) -- Students from Girard College in Fairmount shed a few tears while singing "Birds of a Feather" from Billie Eilish on graduation day.

On Wednesday, 23 seniors received their diplomas.

All of the students are going on to college and five of them have received full scholarships.

The students were surrounded by family and friends for the ceremony.

Congratulations to all of the Girard College graduates!