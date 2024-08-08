Jesse Palmer reveals dramatic 'Bachelorette' finale roller coaster, plus 'Golden' news

'Bachelorette' host Jesse Palmer took some time to talk about all the latest news in Bachelor Nation and his history with the franchise.

'Bachelorette' host Jesse Palmer took some time to talk about all the latest news in Bachelor Nation and his history with the franchise.

'Bachelorette' host Jesse Palmer took some time to talk about all the latest news in Bachelor Nation and his history with the franchise.

'Bachelorette' host Jesse Palmer took some time to talk about all the latest news in Bachelor Nation and his history with the franchise.

NEW YORK -- Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Click here to subscribe on Spotify

Click here to subscribe on iHeart



We have a special episode of "Playing the Field" this week! "Bachelorette" host Jesse Palmer took some time out to chat with Ryan Field, Jen Matarese, and Gina Sirico about Jenn's season. He revealed how Jenn was really feeling during certain pivotal moments, his thoughts on the guys, dramatic exits, and a finale like we've never seen before.

Jesse also talked about his time as "The Bachelor" and how it has shaped him. Find out the one word he tries never to say!

Also, Jesse talks about his excitement over the big return of "Bachelor in Paradise" and of course, this fall's "Golden Bachelorette" with Joan!