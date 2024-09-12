Germantown museum features work of formerly incarcerated artists

The Formerly Incarcerated Renaissance Museum is open 3 days a week, with a suggested donation for entry.

The Formerly Incarcerated Renaissance Museum is open 3 days a week, with a suggested donation for entry.

The Formerly Incarcerated Renaissance Museum is open 3 days a week, with a suggested donation for entry.

The Formerly Incarcerated Renaissance Museum is open 3 days a week, with a suggested donation for entry.

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) -- From cells to canvasses, a newly opened museum in Germantown is redefining redemption.

The Formerly Incarcerated Renaissance Museum - or F.I.R.M. - recently opened. working to shine a light on art and activism on those transforming their past into powerful second chances.

Guests can find canvasses, books and poems lining the walls of the Formerly Incarcerated Renaissance Museum.

The space's creator, Rev. Michelle Simmons, believes this to be the first venue that spotlights people for turning their time in incarceration to inspiration for those who visit.

Simmons says the work of those from 22 states are represented, some still behind bars.

The museum is open 3 days a week, with a suggested donation for entry.

Action News reporter Christie Ileto has the full story in the player above.