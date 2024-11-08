Chicago's Music Box Theatre is a portal to the past

The Music Box theater in Lakeview, Chicago is a portal to the past. It includes 70 mm film screenings and even a live organist.

CHICAGO -- Ninety five years ago, majestic movie palaces graced Chicago neighborhoods. They were both beautiful and elaborate, and many had magnificent organs and organists, making movie-going a magical experience.

This story captures the spirit of Chicago's Music Box Theatre, which features both classic films in 70 and 30 mm, new, independent releases and something that has virtually disappeared in the mists of time -- theater organs and organists.

The Music Box is a historic landmark, located in Chicago's North Side Lakeview neighborhood. As one of the theater managers proclaimed, the Music Box is special because "it's kind of a meeting place between old and new," and their organist, Dennis Scott, "is the quintessential example of what goes on here."

Scott talks about the audiences who visit the theater year after year for Christmas sing-alongs, and his partner, who helped rewire the 1929 organ.

Every weekend, before a movie begins, and the curtain rises, Music Box audiences get a real treat: organ music played live by Scott.

Scott plays everything from "White Christmas" to "The Sound of Music."

When the movie "Dune: Part Two" was shown, with all its desert scenes, Scott playfully went into a rendition of "Mr. Sandman," and, according to management, "the audience just flipped."

General Manager Ryan Oestreich recalls that some believe a manager from back in the day, named Whitey, still haunts the premises.

Scott wonders if Whitey plays a part in nudging audience members into requesting, "Moon River," which Scott claims is his most requested song.

The story offers a glimpse into why the 95-year-old gem is still shining brightly.