Urban Youth Racing School opening new location in Spring Garden

The Urban Youth Racing School has shifted gears to a new location in Spring Garden and Action News got a first look at the 37,000 square foot space.

SPRING GARDEN (WPVI) -- They've been driving innovation and making STEM learning fun for city kids for more than 25 years.

Now, the Urban Youth Racing School has shifted gears to a new location in Spring Garden and Action News got a first look at the 37,000 square foot space on 16th street ahead of their opening on Friday, July 12.

Inside are racing simulators, CO2 Dragster tracks and larger classrooms for its students, plus a section detailing the history of motor sports.

The new facility is in partnership with Harrisburg University.

The school works to expose at-risk teens to the world of motor cars, with hands-on learning and just started programming in Chicago this month as well.

Their goal is to expand to other cities, while being based in Philadelphia.