Vigil held for designated driver, 20, killed in DUI crash

The College of New Jersey community came together to mourn the student killed by a driver under the influence earlier this month.Twenty-year-old Michael Sot was the designated driver for a group of other TCNJ students on Dec. 2 when they collided head-on with another car that crossed into their lane.Sot's father spoke with the crowd in Ewing Township about how he'd like his son to be remembered - as a guardian angel.Four others were also hurt that night, two critically.The driver of the other vehicle, 22-year-old David Lamar, has been charged with vehicular homicide and several counts of assault by auto.-------The Associated Press contributed to this report.------