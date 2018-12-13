Vigil held for designated driver, 20, killed in DUI crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Vigil held for N.J. student killed by DUI driver. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on December 13, 2018.

EWING TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
The College of New Jersey community came together to mourn the student killed by a driver under the influence earlier this month.

Twenty-year-old Michael Sot was the designated driver for a group of other TCNJ students on Dec. 2 when they collided head-on with another car that crossed into their lane.

Sot's father spoke with the crowd in Ewing Township about how he'd like his son to be remembered - as a guardian angel.

Four others were also hurt that night, two critically.

The driver of the other vehicle, 22-year-old David Lamar, has been charged with vehicular homicide and several counts of assault by auto.

EMBED More News Videos

Designated driver dies after crash with 'impaired' suspect in NJ. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on December 5, 2018.



-------

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
11 arrests made, drugs found in Warminster raid
Suburbs rival city when it comes to drug distribution rings
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Spotty Rain/Snow Showers Today
'Bored' firefighter charged with starting fires
Vernon Odom set to retire from 6abc
2 dead, 3 hurt after SUV crushed by dump truck on Rt. 202 ramp
Thief steals holiday decorations in Egg Harbor Twp.
Tax on text messaging proposed in California
Show More
Reports: Wentz may be out Sunday, Foles told to be ready
Philadelphia Police Department seeks female recruits
Del Monte recalls canned corn in 25 states, including Pa. & N.J.
Police: Caretaker stole $120,000 from 73-year-old woman
Mayor Kenney appears as Buddy the Elf
More News