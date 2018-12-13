Vigil held for designated driver, 20, killed in DUI crash

EWING TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --The College of New Jersey community came together to mourn the student killed by a driver under the influence earlier this month.
Twenty-year-old Michael Sot was the designated driver for a group of other TCNJ students on Dec. 2 when they collided head-on with another car that crossed into their lane.
Sot's father spoke with the crowd in Ewing Township about how he'd like his son to be remembered - as a guardian angel.
Four others were also hurt that night, two critically.
The driver of the other vehicle, 22-year-old David Lamar, has been charged with vehicular homicide and several counts of assault by auto.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
