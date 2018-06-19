Vigil held for teen killed in South Philadelphia

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Family and friends of a teen killed by gunfire over the weekend gathered to honor his memory Monday night.

Tearfully, Alyssa Jackson addressed the crowd gathered outside of her family's home to remember her son, 16-year-old Symir Walker, one of two teens shot on the 1200 block of Fitzwater Street this weekend.

"I love every last one of you out for my son," she said. "That means he was loved."

Police: Teens targeted in deadly South Philadelphia shooting
Police say a shooting that claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy in South Philadelphia did not happen at random, and that the teen and his friend were in a group that was targeted by the gunman.
Detectives believe the shooting was not random, but his family is adamant that Symir was not the intended target.

"I heard that my son 'was a target,' he was 'not a target,'" said Jackson. "He was a target because he lived in this (expletive) area, that's it."

Just 11 minutes away, Marge Dillon's 17-year-old son Ryan was gunned down over Memorial Day weekend.

"I feel for his mother," said Dillon. "Because nobody can feel that way unless you are the mom."

And just a half mile from the weekend carnage was the Easter Sunday crime scene of slain 16-year-old William Bethel.

Three teens have been murdered in the same general vicinity over the last couple of months and their families are still searching for answers.

"It's ridiculous. I don't understand it," said Dillon. "These aren't grown men that lived to make people hate them, they are young kids."

