'Villains of Valley View' centers around a teenage supervillain and her villainous family who are forced to uproot their lives and change identities. Season 2 is now streaming on D

'The Villains of Valley View' return for Season 2 on Disney+ with big laughs and big choices

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "The Villains of Valley View" is back for Season 2 on Disney+.

The show centers around a teenage supervillain and her villainous family who are forced to uproot their lives and change identities.

Isabella Pappas is back as Havoc, aka Amy, and Kayden Muller-Janssen is her neighbor and real-world best friend Hartley.

The Madden family is trying to blend in while living in a small Texas town. Apparently, that's getting more complicated.

"My character made a huge mistake and got everybody kicked out of where we used to live," Pappas says. explaining that Havoc wants to return to her villain life. "I think this show is about us growing and kind of figuring out what family is. We don't have a 'normal' family dynamic. We are all just figuring out who they are outside of just being villains."

Havoc has to make a really big decision that can change the rest of not only her life, but also her family's life.

Muller-Janssen says Season 2 starts off with a lot of tension.

"There's going to be a lot of big fights," Muller-Janssen says. "People can expect a lot more trauma, a little bit of tension between relationships, and also a lot of heart-to-heart moments."

There's also a lot of comedy.

"Expect more crazy, fun, super silly stuff," Muller-Janssen says. "The stakes are really raised for for Season 2, and I'm really excited for people to see it."

The ladies tell me the one thing they love is that the show is fun for the whole family. 'General Hospital' star James Patrick Stuart is also back as the Madden father Vic, aka Kraniac.

"The Villains of Valley View" Season 2 is streaming now on Disney+.