Car on its roof, utility pole snapped in Vineland, New Jersey crash

A car ended up on its roof and a utility pole was snapped after a car crash in Vineland, New Jersey on Tuesday morning.

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Rescuers are on the scene of a serious crash in Vineland, New Jersey.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of North Delsea Drive and West Park Avenue.

The impact sent one of the cars off the roadway and onto its roof.

A utility pole was also snapped in half.

There was no immediate word on any injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

NJ DOT said all lanes of Delsea Drive were shut down in the area for the investigation.