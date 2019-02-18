Police are investigating after a video posted online shows an officer punching a 16-year-old while trying to restrain him during an arrest in New Castle County, Delaware.A woman named Diane said her grandson, Roger Brown, Jr., is the teen seen in the video being punched in the family's driveway."He was panicking," she said. "He didn't do anything to warrant getting punched in the face like this."Family members said it was a noise complaint.Brown's friend Jaiden Palmer recorded the encounter that's now gone viral. The arrest was underway as the video begins."He wasn't trying to throw punches. He was kind of trying to block himself, trying to push the cops off of him from punching him," Palmer said.New Castle County police said the cell phone video shows portions of the arrest.Police said the officers were responding to a quality of life call Friday evening and arrested the suspect they believed to be behind the incident.Police said the call was regarding possible drug dealers along East Bellamy Drive.Arriving officers found the teen, who they said smelled like marijuana.Police said a struggle ensued when they tried to take the teen into custody.Colonel Vaughn M. Bond Jr of the New Castle County Police said in a statement, "Our officers are held to the highest standards of police conduct and the fact that an arrest was made does not negate the need for a complete and comprehensive review of this incident which is currently underway."The teen is charged with resisting arrest and drug offenses after officers said they found individual bags of pot, a digital scale, and a $1,000 cash on him.He's being held at the county's detention center.-----