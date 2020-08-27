Violent crash kills 2 women, injures teen, out walking to get take-out food in Mantua

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two women are dead and a teenager is left injured after a car jumped the curb and struck them while they were out walking to get take-out food in West Philadelphia Wednesday night.It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 600 block of North 35th Street in the city's Mantua section.Officials said the impact of the crash was so severe it sent one of the victims flying across the street into the front door of a nearby vacant property. Her body landed in the living room.The 30-year-old woman was then pronounced dead at Presbyterian Hospital.A 57-year-old woman was found lying on 35th street. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.Officials said a 14-year-old girl suffered leg injuries and is currently in stable condition at Presbyterian Hospital.A neighbor who lives nearby said the two women who lost their lives were nice people."You could never get nothing bad from them. Everything was always great from them. That's why this was really hard to hear it and hear about it," said Mark Brown.Police said the 19-year-old female driver stopped nearby.According to investigators, she is being tested for possible DUI.