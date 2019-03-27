Violent night in Philadelphia leaves 4 dead, 2 injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A violent night in Philadelphia has left four people dead and two others wounded in three separate shootings.The first was a triple shooting that left one person dead in North Philadelphia. That one happened around 6 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Howard Street inside of a corner store.All three victims were rushed to Temple University Hospital by police. One person was pronounced dead, two others are listed in critical condition at the hospital. Police say they believe the victims were targeted.A few hours later in South Philadelphia, another fatal shooting was reported.Police say two people were struck by gunfire and died from their injuries.The victims were shot while sitting inside a vehicle around 9 p.m., along the 2300 block of Moore Street. They were rushed to Penn Presbyterian hospital but did not survive.The third shooting unfolded just less than an hour ago in the city's Frankford section.A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in the 4300 block of Milnor Street.The victim was hit in the chest. It's not clear who shot him or why.Police rushed him to Temple Hospital as well.No arrests have been made in these shootings.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.