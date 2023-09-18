Violent weekend in Philadelphia leaves at least 10 shot, 6 dead after multiple shootings

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Since Friday evening, there have been at least nine shootings in Philadelphia where 10 people were shot and six died.

"Every corner you turn, there's violence," said Cynthia Presley from North Philadelphia.

"It's so bad out here," she continued. "It makes you scared to walk and just do anything for people."

Presley lives near the most recent shooting on North Bonsall Street in North Philadelphia.

Police said a man in his 30s was killed there early Sunday morning.

Presley said she feels unsafe, and the ongoing violence takes a toll on residents.

"I feel like if I could just pick up the home I live in and move, I would definitely be gone," said Presley. "It's crazy."

More shootings took place beyond Presley's neighborhood over the weekend.

Police said late Saturday night, a man in his 20s was shot and killed on West Chew Avenue in Fern Rock.

On Saturday afternoon, a 26-year-old man was shot to death on North 19th Street in West Oak Lane.

Then Saturday morning, two separate shootings in Germantown left a 45-year-old woman and 54-year-old man dead.

"The numbers are staggering right now," said Dwayne Fletcher, the founder of Gunz Down Glovez Up. "It's sad, we're losing our youth to gun violence and to the jail system, and then our adults, they're being victims."

Fletcher is a victim of gun violence himself after being shot in the face by a teenager.

Now, he continues to spread awareness about gun violence. He teaches youth how to become successful through his boxing organization, Gunz Down Glovez Up.

"Boxing, it's a way of life," said Fletcher. "It helps teach you how to be patient, how to think things through, self-defense. I believe change will come as long as we come together. Nobody's coming to save us. We have to come together."

Philadelphia police are investigating these shootings and homicides.

They have not made any arrests or recovered any weapons.

If anyone has any information on these incidents, contact police.

