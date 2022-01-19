FYI Philly

Vault Brewing, Hatboro brewery Artifact highlight Visit Philadelphia's craft beer trail

By Timothy Walton
EMBED <>More Videos

Checking out 5 breweries on Visit Philadelphia's craft beer trail

The craft beer scene in Philadelphia continues to grow with breweries throughout the region, as neighborhood bars have been usurped by neighborhood breweries.

We rounded up five breweries along Visit Philadelphia's craft beer trail. Each brewery has its own unique spin on brewing, flavor profile and ambiance.

Attic Brewing is the first brewery to open in Germantown in more than a century. The collection of beers includes a special brew they did in conjunction with former NBA All-Star and Simon Gratz graduate Rasheed Wallace.
Vault Brewing in Yardley has converted a bank that dates back to 1888 into a brewery where they store the precious commodity, beer, in the bank's original safe. The bank theme continues throughout the space and all the beers have names related to banking terms.

At Rebel Hill Brewing in Phoenixville Greg Kluge is creating staple beers like Bleed green and a variety of small-batch flavors that include sours, stouts, lagers and more.

Second District Brewing is celebrating five years in the Newbold neighborhood of South Philadelphia. The space has an open kitchen and a dozen taps filled with beers brewed onsite and some special concoctions from the team's barrel-aging program.

Hatboro brewery Artifact is a collaboration between two friends, Ryan McKinney and Matt Brzowski, who met on the sidelines of their kids' games. McKinney was an avid homebrewer and together they opened the nano brewery featuring small-batch beers named after music lyrics.



Visit Philadelphia Craft Beer Trail | Facebook | Instagram
Attic Brewing Company | Facebook | Instagram
137 Berkley Street, Philadelphia, PA 19144

Second District Brewing | Facebook | Instagram
1939 South Bancroft Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Artifact Brewing | Facebook | Instagram

2 South York Road, Hatboro, PA 19040

Vault Brewing Company | Facebook | Instagram
10 South Main Street, Yardley, PA 19067

Rebel Hill Brewing Company | Facebook | Instagram
420 Schuylkill Road, Phoenixville, PA 19460
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfyi breweryfyi phillyfyi bars
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Dinner is served your way at Angie's, Her Place Supper Club
FYI Philly - Black business owners living out their dream in Philly
Salam Cafe, Brotherly Grub brings Ethiopian/Southern flavors to Philly
Delaware Art Museum restages Black exhibit: Afro American Images 1971
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Snowy Thursday Morning Commute
Woman says someone followed her in Center City using Apple AirTag
3rd person dies following hepatitis A outbreak in Montco
How to order your free COVID tests from the government
3 police officers charged in shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility
Gunman runs back to fire more shots at victim inside store: Police
400M N95 masks available to the public for free starting next week
Show More
Cracker Barrel to pay $9.4M after man was served glass with chemical
New York AG says Trump's company misled banks, tax officials
Airlines worldwide rush to change flights over US 5G problems
Main Line Health says cloth masks are no longer allowed
Victim fatally shoots suspect trying to steal car in SW Philly
More TOP STORIES News