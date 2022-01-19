Vault Brewing, Hatboro brewery Artifact highlight Visit Philadelphia's craft beer trail

We rounded up five breweries along Visit Philadelphia's craft beer trail. Each brewery has its own unique spin on brewing, flavor profile and ambiance.
Attic Brewing is the first brewery to open in Germantown in more than a century. The collection of beers includes a special brew they did in conjunction with former NBA All-Star and Simon Gratz graduate Rasheed Wallace.
Vault Brewing in Yardley has converted a bank that dates back to 1888 into a brewery where they store the precious commodity, beer, in the bank's original safe. The bank theme continues throughout the space and all the beers have names related to banking terms.
At Rebel Hill Brewing in Phoenixville Greg Kluge is creating staple beers like Bleed green and a variety of small-batch flavors that include sours, stouts, lagers and more.
Second District Brewing is celebrating five years in the Newbold neighborhood of South Philadelphia. The space has an open kitchen and a dozen taps filled with beers brewed onsite and some special concoctions from the team's barrel-aging program.
Hatboro brewery Artifact is a collaboration between two friends, Ryan McKinney and Matt Brzowski, who met on the sidelines of their kids' games. McKinney was an avid homebrewer and together they opened the nano brewery featuring small-batch beers named after music lyrics.
Visit Philadelphia Craft Beer Trail | Facebook | Instagram
Attic Brewing Company | Facebook | Instagram
137 Berkley Street, Philadelphia, PA 19144
Second District Brewing | Facebook | Instagram
1939 South Bancroft Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Artifact Brewing | Facebook | Instagram
2 South York Road, Hatboro, PA 19040
Vault Brewing Company | Facebook | Instagram
10 South Main Street, Yardley, PA 19067
Rebel Hill Brewing Company | Facebook | Instagram
420 Schuylkill Road, Phoenixville, PA 19460