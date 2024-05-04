Volunteers with the American Red Cross and Philadelphia Fire Dept. give out free smoke detectors

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- House fires are burning hotter and faster than ever before, so it is crucial to have working smoke alarms.

On Friday, volunteers with the American Red Cross and Philadelphia Fire Department are installing them for free.

The volunteers went door to door providing life-saving equipment in Germantown.

The American Red Cross has partnered with the Philadelphia Fire Department for "Sound the Alarm."

The event looked to raise awareness about fire preparedness and not only provide but also install free smoke alarms.

"Sound the Alarm" also helps homeowners make a two-minute emergency escape plan so that in the event of a fire, residents can get out safely without delay.

Jennifer Graham of the Red Cross said, "Most of us don't realize we only have two minutes to escape a home fire which is the nation's most frequent disaster."

Philadelphia Fire Deputy Commissioner Carl Randolph stressed the importance of smoke detectors saying, "To the recipients of these smoke alarms, I urge you to take this gift seriously. It's not just a device, it's a lifeline to maintain diligently, and teach your loved ones about fire safety."

This program has proven results.

In the last decade, 27 people in the Philadelphia region were alerted to fire and able to escape their burning homes thanks to the free smoke detectors installed by the Red Cross as part of "Sound the Alarm".