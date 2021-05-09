16-year-old injured after shooting in Voorhees Township, police say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man in critical condition following shooting in Voorhees Township

VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- A teenager was seriously injured after a shooting in Voorhees Township, Camden County on Saturday night.

Authorities say the incident occurred just after 11 p.m. when an officer was approached by a group of passengers claiming there was a shooting victim inside their vehicle.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was transported to an area hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

It was determined that the teen was shot while on the unit block of Franklin Drive in Voorhees.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Camden County Prosecutor's Office at 856-225-5048 or Voorhees Police Det. Lance Klein at 856-627-5858.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
voorheescamden countyshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Homicide investigation in North Philly, lockdown lifted at school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News