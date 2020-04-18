Health & Fitness

Walmart will require all employees to wear face masks starting Monday

Walmart is requiring all of its workers to wear face masks. The retailer announced the police change on Friday, but it takes effect on Monday, April 20.

The company said the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the change.

The retailer said it will provide coverings to the workers once they pass health screenings and temperature checks. Workers will also be allowed to wear their own personal masks.

Walmart is not requiring customers to wear masks, but instead, it says it will encourage shoppers to wear face coverings inside the stores.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & worldwalmartcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 in PA: 1,628 more cases, 83 new deaths
New Jersey officials hopeful outbreak leveling off
Trump, coronavirus task force to hold press briefing | LIVE
Good Samaritan helps pay for stranger's groceries at Costco
12-year-old birthday boy asks for donations for soup kitchen
Coronavirus Pandemic: Canada, US extend border restrictions for another 30 days
Gov. Wolf outlines plan for eventual reopening of Pennsylvania
Show More
City of Philadelphia says there are no immediate plans to reopen
Rite Aid to begin COVID-19 testing at 2 NJ stores
Pedestrian injured, stolen SUV driver flees scene
2 more men charged in death of Philly SWAT sergeant
DoorDash driver evades gunfire while making Philly delivery
More TOP STORIES News