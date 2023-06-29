New pop-up cocktail garden in Philadelphia shut down by city due to violations

Walnut Garden, along the 1700 block of Walnut Street, has bright red "cease operations" signs taped outside the property.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pop-up cocktail garden has been shut down by the city of Philadelphia just one month after it opened.

Walnut Garden in Rittenhouse Square, along the 1700 block of Walnut Street, has bright red "cease operations" signs taped to it Wednesday night.

The notices from the Department of Licenses and Inspections say the outdoor eatery is in violation of several codes, including electrical, fire and plumbing permits.

Action News obtained this statement Wednesday night on behalf of L &I:

"While this property was previously notified of several violations earlier this month (no food license, no electrical permit, etc), it received a cease operations notice today (Tuesday) for the clear and present danger of an unsecured 200+ gallon tank of diesel fuel on premises. This requires a proper vehicle impact barrier, spill control system and hazmat license; none of which were present or secured. There are several other violations including a tent and generator that are in operation with no permits and unsecured compressed cylinders."

FCM Hospitality and its owner Avram Hornik debuted the urban oasis last month.

Walnut Garden served as the revitalization of an area left blighted following the 2020 civil unrest.

The building, which once housed a Vans shoe store and McDonald's franchise, was destroyed by fire during the near weeklong demonstrations.

Hornik previously told Action News the landlord of those torn-down buildings eventually plans to put another building in that spot, but through a short-term lease for the summer and early fall, allowed them to build an outdoor restaurant space.

The city says it must correct all violations before it can reopen.

Action News has reached out to FCM Hospitality for comment but we have not heard back.