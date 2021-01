EMBED >More News Videos Comedic actress Debra Jo Rupp talks about WandaVision ahead of the release of episode three.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Marvel Fans are two episodes deep into WandaVision -- a brand new series on Disney +.On Friday, the third episode debuts as we follow Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlett Witch, and Vision, a married couple trying to blend in the suburbs.The series is bringing some new, yet familiar faces to the Marvel universe including comedic actress Debra Jo Rupp.Jo Rupp, famous for her roles in Friends and That '70s Show, is no stranger to sitcoms. She portrays Mrs. Hart in the new Marvel series.Action News' Alicia Vitarelli catches up with Jo Rupp before Friday's release. Watch below