'X-Men 97' brings 90s nostalgia to Disney+ with new storylines in Marvel revival

Marvel fans are anxiously awaiting the Disney+ debut of 'X-Men 97.'

It's an all-new, 10-episode series with a ton of nostalgia.

Creators say it's not a reboot of the original, fan-favorite series, but a next-day continuation of the original storyline.

"We take place where the show left off," says Jake Castorena, the show's supervising producer and head director. "We are a revival, a spiritual successor. This is not a reboot. It has to be the show you remember and feel, but it has to have, to a degree, modernized storytelling sensibilities. We are bringing all that in to get that 90s feel and flair, while still giving you something that's 4K and relevant."

The X-Men, from Cyclops to Wolverine to Storm and beyond, are a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that fears them.

In this series, we're told they are challenged like never before, and forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

'X-Men 97' has the same theme song, much of the original cast is back, and they're even recording in the same studio.

They kept the classic elements but also adapted the show for a brand new audience.

They're even hearing from old fans and new ones!

"That's the best part," Castorena says. "It's a wonderful, almost quite even, mixture of new and returning fans. The returning fans are saying, 'Oh my! I can't believe you guys got this in there. We can't believe you did this!' And the new fans are coming going, 'I had no idea, but I get these characters. We understand this!' It's humbling, but it's pretty well-deserved for the team because they work hard."

Marvel Animation's 'X-Men '97' begins streaming on Disney+ on March 20.