A warrant has been issued for the former coach of a Bucks County youth football team who failed to appear in court on child sexual assault charges.The trial for Shannon "Shawn" Westmoreland was set to begin on Monday.He was arrested in June 2017 and was charged with Rape, Rape of a Child under Age of 13, Rape of a Child, Statutory Sexual Assault, Indecent Assault of a Child and other related offenses.Police say Westmoreland sexually assaulted a 15-year-old in 2005 while he was a football coach with the Bensalem Ramblers Athletic Association.He is also charged with sexually assaulting another child from the age of 4 until she was 9 or 10, police say.Westmoreland is also charged with sexually assaulting a third child when she was 6 year sold in 1999. Police say he again sexually assaulted her in 2011 when she was 18.----------