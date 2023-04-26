"It has absolutely devalued my home. It has devalued all my neighbor's homes," said Frank Annunziato, who lives in Aston.

Neighbors fed up with train horns after Wawa Station opening: 'We're all sleep deprived'

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Imagine hearing a SEPTA train horn roughly 40 times a day from just after 4 a.m. until around midnight.

For neighbors who gathered at the Roosevelt Community Center in Media Tuesday night, they don't have to imagine. They live it day in and out.

It's been going on ever since SEPTA opened up the Wawa Station in Middletown Township last year.

Neighbors say it's ruining their lives.

"We're all sleep deprived and it's very serious," said one neighbor.

"It has absolutely devalued my home. It has devalued all my neighbor's homes," said Frank Annunziato, who lives in Aston.

The meeting was about what's been done to curtail the issue and also what's not going to change.

This impacts residents in Middletown Township, Aston and Chester Heights.

The Regional Rail connects Center City to Middletown Township, Delaware County.

Neighbors say it gets loud where the trains cross Lenni Road and near the new Lenni rail yard.

"We just want to sleep. That's it. We're not against the train," said Annunziato.

On Tuesday, we learned that SEPTA has scaled back horn testing at the Lenni rail yard and will look into other noises like trains idling there overnight.

"We certainly can sympathize. I don't think it's a matter of that, but it's a matter of balancing this and providing the operation," said Joe Connolly, who is the SEPTA manager of federal affairs.

But when it comes to the Lenni Road crossing, officials say the horns will continue.

"As long as we serve the Wawa Station, we're going to need to cross Lenni Road. If we cross Lenni Road, we're going to need to sound the horns," said Connolly.

SEPTA officials admit they did not conduct any type of impact studies on this project.

"There was not. We complied with all the requirements, permit requirements to advance the project," said Connolly.

Neighbors affected say that just not acceptable.

"They did no studies. They didn't look into environmental impacts into our community. To them we were collateral damage," said Annunziato.