Service begins at SEPTA's new Wawa Station

The regional rail connects Center City to Middletown Township, Delaware County.

40 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Service began at SEPTA's new Wawa Station Sunday morning.

"This area was like forgotten for a long time. I think this is going to be huge," said Steve Schultz of Brookhaven.

The new Wawa Station features a 600-space parking deck.

The agreement will also see the Media/Elwyn Regional Rail line renamed the Media/Wawa line.

SEPTA trains last served the area in 1986.

Many say they are happy with the progression.

"It's amazing that they brought it back. I figured the railroad was going away. Now it's back," said Danny White of Chester.

The first ride began at 6 a.m. Sunday.

Wawa community day at the station will be held Monday, which includes free coffee in the morning, and free tea and pretzels to end the evening.

