West Philadelphia filmmaker debuts latest movie to home crowd

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A West Philadelphia filmmaker is about to debut his latest movie right here at home.
"We Need to Talk" was shot in Fishtown and written, directed, and produced by Philadelphians.
"To be able to tell stories in our city, and employ the people in our city, and bring this excitement to our city is a dream come true," said writer and director Todd Wolfe.
"We show a lot of love to Philadelphia in the film. It's certainly another character in the film for sure. There are shots that I fought for that have the skyline prominently featured. This is for us."
"We Need to Talk" stars James Maslow, of "Big Time Rush" fame. He plays Great Scott, an online video-game influencer who has to figure out how to talk to the people he loves in real life.
Maslow says returning to Philadelphia is a sort of homecoming.
"It's so cool to be able to go back to where the film was birthed," Maslow said. "Every time I go back, it feels a little bit more like home. I'm so excited to actually get to watch people watch this film in Philly."
Maslow and the cast will be here for the red carpet premiere this Friday night at the National Museum of American Jewish History's Dell Theater.
They are offering a $20 discount to 6abc viewers for a limited time today.
Use the promo code "6ABC" at checkout.
