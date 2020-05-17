hurricane

2020 hurricane season: This year's storm name list

For the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters predict 14 to 18 tropical storms, seven to nine hurricanes, and two to four major hurricanes, according to AccuWeather.

How are these and other storms named? You probably already know that hurricane names go in alphabetical order throughout the season, but it's more structured than that.

The World Meteorological Organization, which is in charge of assigning names to hurricanes and tropical storms, has six lists that they cycle through. (In other words, they are currently using non-retired names that were also used in both 2014 and 2006.) They've been using this system since 1953.

The WMO looks for short, distinctive names when choosing new ones for their lists. A new one must be chosen if a name is "retired" -- that is, if a storm is so destructive or deadly that it would be insensitive to continue to use the name. Two 2018 storms -- Florence and Michael -- caused their names to be retired. Their replacements, Francine and Milton, were added to the 2024 season list. No names were retired in 2019.

There are more rules in the name choosing process. For example, only 21 letters of the English alphabet are in use, so none of the names start with less common letters like Q. In the event of more than 21 named storms, the storms will take names from the Greek alphabet, meaning a 22nd named storm would be named "Alpha" and a 23rd would be named "Beta."

Here's the list of names for storms in the Caribbean Sea, Gulf of Mexico and the North Atlantic.

"A" names
Arthur (2020)
Ana (2021)
Alex (2022)
Arlene (2023)
Alberto (2024)
Andrea (2025)

"B" names
Bertha (2020)
Bill (2021)
Bonnie (2022)
Bret (2023)
Beryl (2024)
Barry (2025)

"C" names
Cristobal (2020)
Claudette (2021)
Colin (2022)
Cindy (2023)
Chris (2024)
Chantal (2025)

"D" names
Dolly (2020)
Danny (2021)
Danielle (2022)
Don (2023)
Debby (2024)
Dorian (2025)

"E" names
Edouard (2020)
Elsa (2021)
Earl (2022)
Emily (2023)
Ernesto (2024)
Erin (2025)

"F" names
Fay (2020)
Fred (2021)
Fiona (2022)
Franklin (2023)
Francine (2024)
Fernand (2025)

"G" names
Gonzalo (2020)
Grace (2021)
Gaston (2022)
Gert (2023)
Gordon (2024)
Gabrielle (2025)




"H" names
Hanna (2020)
Henri (2021)
Hermine (2022)
Harold (2023)
Helene (2024)
Humberto (2025)

"I" names
Isaias (2020)
Ida (2021)
Ian (2022)
Idalia (2023)
Isaac (2024)
Imelda (2025)

"J" names
Josephine (2020)
Julian (2021)
Julia (2022)
Jose (2023)
Joyce (2024)
Jerry (2025)

"K" names
Kyle (2020)
Kate (2021)
Karl (2022)
Katia (2023)
Kirk (2024)
Karen (2025)

"L" names
Laura (2020)
Larry (2021)
Lisa (2022)
Lee (2023)
Leslie (2024)
Lorenzo (2025)

"M" names
Marco (2020)
Mindy (2021)
Martin (2022)
Margot (2023)
Milton (2024)
Melissa (2025)

"N" names
Nana (2020)
Nicholas (2021)
Nicole(2022)
Nigel (2023)
Nadine (2024)
Nestor (2025)

"O" names
Omar (2020)
Odette (2021)
Owen (2022)
Ophelia (2023)
Oscar (2024)
Olga (2025)

"P" names
Paulette (2020)
Peter (2021)
Paula (2022)
Philippe (2023)
Patty (2024)
Pablo (2025)

"R" names
Rene (2020)
Rose (2021)
Richard (2022)
Rina (2023)
Rafael (2024)
Rebekah (2025)

"S" names
Sally (2020)
Sam (2021)
Shary (2022)
Sean (2023)
Sara (2024)
Sebastien (2025)

"T" names
Teddy (2020)
Teresa (2021)
Tobias (2022)
Tammy (2023)
Tony (2024)
Tanya (2025)

"V" names
Vicky (2020)
Victor (2021)
Virginie (2022)
Vince (2023)
Valerie (2024)
Van (2025)

"W" names
Wilfred (2020)
Wanda (2021)
Walter (2022)
Whitney (2023)
William (2024)
Wendy (2025)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertropical stormhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
2018 hurricane season forecast
HURRICANE
Lower Merion school helps family who lost everything in hurricane
From Dorian to Imelda, look back at 2019 hurricane season
What's the Deal: Putting together your home's inventory
Brandywine Valley SPCA caring for 54 dogs from Bahamas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car race turns into shooting that sparks police chase
Gov. Wolf to red zone counties: 'We're trying to keep people safe'
11 Los Angeles firefighters hurt while running from blast
AccuWeather: Another Nice Day
Man accused of killing wife, blaming disappearance on COVID-19
Phyllis George, female sportscasting pioneer, dies at 70
'Little Fires Everywhere' director Lynn Shelton dies at 54
Show More
Obama will headline tonight's 'Graduate Together' for Class of 2020
Tropical Storm Arthur becomes first named storm of 2020
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia and 6abc present Sunday Mass
Chester County high school seniors honored in their neighborhood
35-year-old male shot, listed in critical condition: Police
More TOP STORIES News