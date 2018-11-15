Mother Nature is about to give us our first good taste of winter.That means it's time to double check your car to make sure you are prepared with an emergency kit just in case you get stranded along a roadway.AAA recommends you have these items with you if you do have to drive in a storm.The first is a fully charged cell phone with a car charger and any rescue apps, also important numbers for family and emergency services.They say you should have some drinking water and a first aid kit. You'll want some snacks, a bag of sand, salt or kitty litter.A snow shovel and an ice scraper are also recommended, along with blankets and extra warm clothing.Other items they suggest are jumper cables and flares or triangles.Prior to hitting the road, AAA suggests you double check your car's battery, check fluid levels, along with the lights, brakes, wipers, and the tread on your tire and the pressure inside of them.-----