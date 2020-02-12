weather

AccuWeather: Few Showers And Lots of Clouds Today

By
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather: Few Showers And Lots of Clouds

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: We have some light rain in South Jersey and Delaware this morning and we could see a few showers elsewhere today with clouds dominating until later this afternoon when we'll see some break of sun. The high hits 63.

FRIDAY: It's still mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers around. It's breezy and cooler, with ah high of 59.

SATURDAY: Finally, the unsettled weather pattern that's been bothering us for most of the week takes a break. Saturday is dry and partly sunny. The high of 60 is still a touch below average.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower hold off until late in the day or at night. Our high is a pleasant 63.

MONDAY: Clouds break for some sunshine. We can't rule out a shower. The high is a seasonable 65.

TUESDAY: We get a surge of warmer air ahead of our next cold front. It's partly cloudy and warm, with a high near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken, with the chance of some showers. The high is is 66.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
The best spots to find bluebonnets!
'Average' hurricane season now includes more storms: NOAA
Residents cleaning up after powerful storm topples trees
Quick-hitting storm damages roof, leaves thousands without power
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father killed, 6-year-old son expected to survive in SW Philly shooting
Tax Day is not April 15 this year, pushed until next month
Pa. woman 1 of 6 who developed rare clot linked to J&J vaccine
Philly mayor's proposed budget reverses pandemic related cuts
Philly businesses preparing for social unrest ahead of Chauvin verdict
Homebound patients grateful for Delco's at-home vaccination program
Philadelphia 76ers take significant step toward East's top seed with win over Brooklyn Nets
Show More
Philadelphia is home to world's first esports industry campus
Stickman Brews brings beer garden to Northern Liberties
Eastern State Penitentiary bringing back tours, opening beer garden
Body pulled from Mississippi River is missing LSU student
Biden to pull troops from Afghanistan, end longest US war
More TOP STORIES News