AccuWeather: Flood Watch Overnight, Wind Advisory Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are in store for a very wet night. The axis of heaviest rainfall looks to be just southeast of Philadelphi,a meaning the biggest concern for street and stream flooding is southern New Jersey and Delaware. A Flood Watch remains posted until Friday afternoon.
Additional rainfall of 1/2" in the Lehigh Valley to as much as 1.5" across southeastern areas.
TONIGHT: Rain continues overnight, although not as heavy. Still, more street flooding is possible, thanks to saturated ground and continued runoff. Temperatures hold at around 50 overnight.
FRIDAY: The heaviest rain will exit before dawn and for the morning rush we expect mainly lingering showers. We may see a few additional showers with the cold frontal passage in the late morning, but the heaviest rain ends in the predawn hours. The high around then will be 55, but temperatures will plunge into the low 40s during the afternoon and down into the 30s during the evening.
SATURDAY: Finally, a dry day! Sunshine mixes with occasional clouds. Our high is a seasonable 42. A morning flurry or sprinkle is possible.
SUNDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a light rain or snow shower, mainly in the morning. The afternoon high improves to 47 with some sunny breaks possible.
MONDAY: This is looking like a mostly cloudy day with a shower or two likely at times and a mild afternoon high of 53.
TUESDAY: Clouds hang around with some rain possible. The high is 46.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high is 44.
THURSDAY: Clouds thicken again and more rain is possible (what else is new?!). Look for a high around 52.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News