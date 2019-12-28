AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Nice

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Areas of fog during the morning will give way to mostly sunny skies by afternoon. High 52.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows 29-34.
SUNDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds with rain arriving during the late afternoon and evening hours. The rain may be heavy overnight. High 47.
MONDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. The rain will taper off during the afternoon. High 52.
TUESDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): Look for partly sunny skies and the return of cooler air as we get set to ring in the new year. High 50. We'll be in the mid 30s at midnight.
WEDNESDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): It's a dry day for the Mummers, but a bit chilly. Temperatures at dawn will be near freezing. The afternoon high only reaches 44.
THURSDAY: Clouds increase with rain arriving at night. High 47.
FRIDAY: Cloudy and mild with periods of rain. High 52.
