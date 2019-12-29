AccuWeather: Rain Developing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Any morning faint sunshine quickly gives way to increasing clouds with rain arriving during the afternoon hours. The rain looks to be heavy overnight. High 48.
TONIGHT: Periods of rain and drizzle. Lows 37-44.
MONDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. The rain will taper off during the afternoon. High 54.
TUESDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): Look for partly sunny skies and the return of cooler air as we get set to ring in the new year. It will be a breezy day with a high of 50. We'll be in the mid 30s at midnight.
WEDNESDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): It's a dry day for the Mummers, but a bit chilly. Temperatures at dawn will be near freezing. High 43.
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Rain developing at night. High 47.
FRIDAY: Cloudy and mild with periods of rain. High 51.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A leftover morning shower is possible. High 51.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More