Weather

AccuWeather: Rain Developing

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Any morning faint sunshine quickly gives way to increasing clouds with rain arriving during the afternoon hours. The rain looks to be heavy overnight. High 48.

TONIGHT: Periods of rain and drizzle. Lows 37-44.

MONDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. The rain will taper off during the afternoon. High 54.

TUESDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): Look for partly sunny skies and the return of cooler air as we get set to ring in the new year. It will be a breezy day with a high of 50. We'll be in the mid 30s at midnight.

WEDNESDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): It's a dry day for the Mummers, but a bit chilly. Temperatures at dawn will be near freezing. High 43.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Rain developing at night. High 47.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and mild with periods of rain. High 51.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A leftover morning shower is possible. High 51.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspects wanted after apparent gun battle in Frankford
Family, friends gather to remember man killed in S. Philly explosion
Gunman opens fire on home in Lower Macungie Township
5 stabbed during Hanukkah celebration at NY rabbi's home
Cab driver shot in Mantua section of Philadelphia
Home health aide workers upset after agency halts paychecks
5 dead in Louisiana plane crash, including TV sports reporter
Show More
Crime Fighters: Who killed Tyree Sledge?
MUMMERSFEST Begins!
6abc True Crime: What was bothering this mom before she vanished?
Thai Navy SEAL dies from infection linked to soccer team cave rescue
Penn State LB Micah Parsons backs up boasts in Cotton Bowl win
More TOP STORIES News