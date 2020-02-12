weather

AccuWeather: A Couple Bright And Mild Afternoons

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: We have some high clouds this morning, mostly north and west of the city. Otherwise, we'll see mostly sunny skies today and a milder high of 47.

THURSDAY: A rather robust piece of upper level energy will be swinging through the first half of the day, bringing clouds through at least lunchtime before we see some late day sunshine. High: 49.

FRIDAY: We're in the warm sector to end our week and winds turn to the southwest ahead of the cold front. Clouds lower and thicken through the day, but it's still the mildest day of the week with a high of 52.

SATURDAY: After some morning rain, it turns mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. High 46.

SUNDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies and a high of 42.

MONDAY: For MLK Day of Service it's mostly cloudy with the chance for a rain or snow shower in the afternoon. High: 40.

TUESDAY: It's rather cloudy with a sprinkle or flurry. High: 42.

