AccuWeather Alert: Accumulating Snow Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A WINTER STORM WARNING has been posted for Montgomery, Bucks, Lehigh, Northampton counties, as well as the Poconos; A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Interior S. Jersey, Philadelphia and areas to the northwest. Accumulating snow is likely.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with rain at times. Lows 33-36.

MONDAY: *ACCUWEATHER ALERT* Turning brisk and colder with rain changing over to intermittent light snow during the afternoon. The changeover will occur much earlier in the day in the Lehigh Valley. Snowfall totals: 1-3 inches in Philadelphia and the metro area; 3-6 inches in the Lehigh Valley; and 6-12 inches in the Poconos. Temperatures will be in the 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and chilly. High 42

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Slight chance of a rain or snow shower during the afternoon. High 45.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, flurry. High 44.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 46.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and colder. High 38.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as cold. High 45.

