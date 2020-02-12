AccuWeather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch, More Storms On The Way

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been posted for our area until 10PM. Another cluster of storms moving in can contain flooding downpours, wind gusts to 60mph and even quarter size hail. This comes after a derecho swept through our region today, with 60-80mph gusts in a line from Berks to northeastern Chester/Montgomery/Philadelphia/Camden and then down into southern Burlington/Ocean Counties. The far northern areas and far southern areas were outside of the main damage zone. So far we have close to 100 reports of damaging winds or tree damage. Highest wind gust in our region as of yet is 89mph in Beach Haven, New Jersey.
TONIGHT: Another cluster of thunderstorms rolls through early this evening. Then, it's partly cloudy, warm and muggy. The low hits 70.
THURSDAY: Its warm and very muggy with a strong late afternoon and evening thunderstorms. We are at a slight risk for severe weather with an isolated storm potentially involving damaging winds. High 88.
FRIDAY: The work week ends with partly sunny skies Friday. It's warm and muggy with a high of 88. There's a slight chance for a scattered late day shower or thunderstorm.
SATURDAY: It looks like a rather nice, warm and muggy start to the weekend. We'll see partly sunny skies, a high of 89 and a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm as a cold front sweeps in.
SUNDAY: Finally the front clears, high pressure moves in and we feel the change. It's less humid with beautiful sunshine and a comfortable high of 80.
MONDAY: It stays mostly sunny and comfortable with a high of 80.
TUESDAY: Expect sun, some clouds and a warmer high of 82.
WEDNESDAY. Sunshine gives way to increasing clouds and the change of a late day thunderstorm. The high hits 86.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch, More Storms On The Way
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More