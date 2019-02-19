WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Snow and Sleet Wednesday

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News at noon on February 19, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
We have plenty of sunshine in store today with a few patchy clouds at times and a light breeze. The high is 38.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for most of our area for Wednesday.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase ahead of an approaching winter storm. The low is 27. Some snow is possible by dawn in southern Delaware.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds are thick at daybreak. Delaware and other southeastern portions of the region could get clipped with the first snowflakes before the morning rush hour is over. But for most areas, including Philadelphia, snow probably holds off until after the rush is over. The steadiest snow, mixing with sleet, falls around lunchtime into the afternoon, creating problems on the roads. Wednesday evening is when the transition to rain across the area occurs from south to north, likely after sunset in Philadelphia. Northern communities, like the Lehigh Valley and Poconos, may never fully transition to plain rain. Icing would be more likely in those northern areas. Right now, it looks like Philadelphia and the I-95 corridor will likely get around 3" of snow & sleet. South Jersey and Delaware receive a general 1" to 3". Areas northwest of I-95 are in for about 3" to 5" of snow & sleet. The change from snow to sleet will likely not happen until very late in the day before eventually changing over to all rain later in the evening. Temperatures hover around 33 much of the day before rising at night.
THURSDAY: There could be some leftover rain early, but that should end fairly quickly and we see some sun returning during the afternoon. It's breezy with our high improving to a very mild 57. Most of our recent snow could actually melt, given the sun, the mild air and the drying breeze.

FRIDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a high around 48.

SATURDAY: Sun gives way to clouds, probably during the morning. Some rain arrives in the afternoon and evening and continues through the night. The high is 47.

SUNDAY: Clouds hang tough with some additional rain possible at times. The high bumps up to 54.

MONDAY: Look for a partly sunny, breezy afternoon with a high around 52.

TUESDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. The high is 48.

