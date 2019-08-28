Weather

AccuWeather: Beautiful stretch setting in

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- First off all eyes are on Dorian, which became a 75mph hurricane at 2pm. With the track shifting northward over the last 24 hours it will no longer be impacted by the high terrain of Hispaniola and much more strengthening is anticipated of the storm as it moves across the southern Atlantic. The current National Hurricane Center forecast brings it into central Florida as a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 115mph early Labor Day. There is a large degree of error in the 5 day track so anywhere from the Carolinas to the Keys needs to be watched.

TONIGHT: An evening shower or downpour is possible in a few places, but overall, we see clearing overnight with a drop in humidity. The low is 66.

THURSDAY, FRIDAY, SATURDAY: We are set for a beautiful stretch of weather with abundant sunshine and humidity values in check. High temps the next 3 days are as follows: 82, 88 and 82. The one thing you will notice tomorrow is the refreshing breeze out of the northwest at 8-16mph.

SUNDAY: This is not too bad of a day. Sunshine will give way to some clouds later in the afternoon and while there could be a late day or night time shower or thunderstorm, most of this is likely later at night and most of the day is dry. The high is 81.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): We have a mix of sun and clouds for the holiday. A spotty thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but this does not look like a wash out. The high is 83.

TUESDAY: It's partly sunny and nice with a high of 84.

WEDNESDAY: Look for another partly sunny and slightly warmer day with a high of 89.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Mother arrested after toddler's remains found in alleyway in Camden
Fmr. Main Line high school teacher pleads guilty to sexual contact with student
Car bursts into flames after run off road, down embankment into creek: Police
Dorian becomes hurricane as it nears US Virgin Islands
TV personality, professional driver Jessi Combs dead at 39
Police search for man wanted in Center City iPhone theft
Obesity could impact taste buds, study shows
Show More
Ohio homeowner holds burglary suspect at gunpoint
Massive inferno engulfs Philadelphia church
Close-up look at damages caused by massive church fire
NJ school considering tuna sandwiches for students in lunch debt
Minor league pitcher's family, including toddler, murdered
More TOP STORIES News