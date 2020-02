AccuWeather: Breaks Of Sun Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A quick passing snow shower is possible north and west of the city after midnight. Lows 27-31.SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, milder. High 49.MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and damp with a bit of rain. High 49.TUESDAY: Cloudy and damp with occasional rain, especially in the morning. High 49.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 46.THURSDAY: Becoming cloudy. Rain developing during the afternoon. High 49.FRIDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and colder. High 43.SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 40.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app