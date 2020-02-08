AccuWeather: Breaks Of Sun Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A quick passing snow shower is possible north and west of the city after midnight. Lows 27-31.
SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, milder. High 49.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and damp with a bit of rain. High 49.
TUESDAY: Cloudy and damp with occasional rain, especially in the morning. High 49.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 46.
THURSDAY: Becoming cloudy. Rain developing during the afternoon. High 49.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and colder. High 43.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 40.
