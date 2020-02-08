Weather

AccuWeather: Breaks Of Sun Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A quick passing snow shower is possible north and west of the city after midnight. Lows 27-31.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, milder. High 49.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and damp with a bit of rain. High 49.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and damp with occasional rain, especially in the morning. High 49.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 46.

THURSDAY: Becoming cloudy. Rain developing during the afternoon. High 49.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and colder. High 43.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 40.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
