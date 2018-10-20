WEATHER

AccuWeather: Breezy And Mild

Chris Sowers with Accuweather during Action News at 9 a.m. on October 20, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SATURDAY: Clouds giving way to some afternoon sunshine. Turning breezy and milder. High 65. Winds WSW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, blustery and colder. A shower or two is possible throughout the night. Lows 42-44. Wind chills in the 30's.

SUNDAY: Early morning clouds giving way to some afternoon sunshine. It will be windy and blustery. Eagles fans will want to bundle up with layers beneath their jerseys at the Linc (the same goes for Union fans in Chester). High 49. Wind chills will be in the upper 30's, low 40s. Wind gusts 25-35 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 54.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and milder. High 62.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Turning breezy and cooler. High 56.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 50.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, chilly. Rain is possible at night. High 53.

