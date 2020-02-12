weather

AccuWeather: Bright, Sunny Thursday. Then, Turning Unsettled

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning clouds and showers gave way to afternoon sunshine with a mild high of 70.

TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies, light winds and a low of 47.

THURSDAY: This is a delightful day with sun, a few patchy clouds and another warm high of 70.

FRIDAY: After several mild days, cooler air and more clouds roll back into the region. It will be mainly cloudy and largely dry, although a few spots could see an occasional shower. Look for a cooler high of 62.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist with showers likely in a few spots during the day. The high is 68. More widespread showers are likely at night.

SUNDAY: Clouds will limit sunshine. More rain is possible, mainly in the morning. With some returning sun expected during the afternoon, our high will probably be mild, perhaps as warm as 74, if we get enough of that sun.

MONDAY: An early shower is possible, but in general, this is a day of recovery as our latest rainmaker pulls away from the region. Look for mostly cloudy skies with a much cooler high of 60.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies are in store again. Our high rebounds slightly to 64.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. A couple showers are possible, but most of the day looks dry. The high is 66.

