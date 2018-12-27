AccuWeather: Chilly Today, Wet Friday

Sun will fade behind clouds as we move through the day. There's not much wind. The high is a seasonable 45.TONIGHT: We have plenty of clouds with some rain gradually arriving after midnight. The low is 40.FRIDAY: Rain will greet morning travelers and turn heavier later in the morning and into the early afternoon. The rain will then taper to mainly spotty showers later in the day and wrap up early in the evening. Pockets of heavy rain could produce some street flooding in some neighborhoods. A total of .75" to 1.25" of rain is possible. It will also be breezy and a lot milder with a high near 60.SATURDAY: The rain is gone and we hold onto some of that milder air for the first half of the weekend. Look for sun, some clouds and a nice high of 51.SUNDAY: Models have been hinting at a storm system that could bring snow or rain showers to the area, but at this point it looks like that storm stays to our south. However, we will still see a good deal of clouds mixing with sun and it will be a breezy and cooler day with a high of just 40.MONDAY: New Year's eve will be mostly cloudy with another round of rain arriving during the afternoon and evening. Revelers should plan on rather wet night. The afternoon high is 45. We'll still be in the mid 40s around midnight with an overnight low of 42.TUESDAY: New Year's Day probably starts out wet and chilly with morning lows in the low 40s and some lingering rain early in the morning. However, we should dry out and the afternoon will probably see at least some returning sun. We also have a much milder high around 52. It will breezy, but overall, this a much more comfortable holiday than we often see to start out the new year in our region.WEDNESDAY: We're dry with a mix of clouds and sun, but chillier air rushes back into the area, giving us a high in Philadelphia of just 40.THURSDAY: Look for a partly sunny, cold day with a bit of snow or flurries during the afternoon and evening. The high: 38.--------------------