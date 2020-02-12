AccuWeather: Clouds and sun today, spotty showers on Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will mix with some sun today with light winds and a seasonable high of 64. A sprinkle can't be ruled out late in the day in our northern suburbs, but most neighborhoods will remain dry.
TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies and a chilly low of 47 in Philadelphia. Some of our outlying suburbs could end up in the low 40s.
MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun for most of the day. At the same time, some neighborhoods will see a spotty shower or two, primarily during the afternoon. The high is a few degrees milder at 67.
TUESDAY: This is the nicest day of the week. Look for partly sunny skies and a warmer high of 73.
WEDNESDAY: It's still mild, but more clouds will roll into the region and some rain is possible at times, the steadiest likely holding off until the afternoon and evening. The high is 70.
THURSDAY: In the wake of our latest rainmaker, we see partly sunny skies, but it's brisk and a lot cooler with a high of just 54.
FRIDAY: We break out the sunshine for the end of the work week and it's not as cool in the afternoon with our high zipping up to 65.
SATURDAY: Our changeable April weather pattern marches on with clouds returning to the region and a shower or thunderstorm possible late in the afternoon. Steadier rain is likely overnight. The high reaches 67.
SUNDAY: It's mainly cloudy with a chance of some additional rain. The high is 66.
