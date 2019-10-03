Weather

AccuWeather: Cloudy and Damp Night, Sun Returns Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What a difference a day makes! After Wednesday's record warmth of 95, temperatures were stuck in the low 60s this afternoon with clouds and drizzle. W
TONIGHT: Light showers and drizzle linger into the evening. We have mainly cloudy skies, otherwise, with an early morning low of 62. Then, temperatures climb slightly before sunrise.

FRIDAY: Clouds move out, giving way to mostly sunny skies with a chilly breeze. The high reaches 69. Some frost is possible overnight in the Poconos.

SATURDAY: Look for lots of sunshine for the first half of the weekend, but a cool high of only 64.

SUNDAY: More clouds will move in during the day. It's milder, but still seasonable with a high of 73. A shower can't be ruled out, especially late in the day or at night.

MONDAY: Clouds mix with a few sunny breaks. Some showers are possible, especially in the afternoon and evening. We see another pleasant high around 76.

TUESDAY: A few more showers are possible in the morning. Then, sunshine returns with a cooler high of 69

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. We get another cool high of 68.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies again with a seasonable high around 70.

