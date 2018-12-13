WEATHER

AccuWeather: Cloudy Friday, Wet Weekend

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on December 13, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Despite abundant cloud cover with some occasional sprinkles, we reached a high of 49 today. That's four degrees above average for this time of year. Temperatures climb even higher Friday and Saturday. But, it comes with rain.

TONIGHT: Clouds break up a bit. Some patchy fog may develop in some areas overnight. The low dips to 38.

FRIDAY: Milder air finally pushes back into the region, but it's mostly cloudy ahead of our next weather system. The high is 53. Rain arrives in the evening and becomes heavy later at night.

SATURDAY: We have cloudy skies with gusty winds and periods of rain and drizzle through most of the day. The steadiest rain is during the morning. The high is 54.

SUNDAY: Its another cloudy day with intermittent rain and drizzle.The high drops to 44.

MONDAY: A morning shower can't be ruled out, but overall, this looks like a partly sunny day with a high of 51.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies are likely with a high of 40.

WEDNESDAY: We have partly sunny skies with a cool high around 44.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still dry with a high around 48.
------
